2 hours ago

Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has announced the suspension of all “elective surgeries except Caesarean section.”

This follows the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country which has forced government to close down schools and ban all public gatherings.

Ghana has so far recorded seven cases of the disease.

The Chief Executive of the KATH Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, in a statement on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 to emphasise additional measures put in place by management of the hospital to forestall the potential spread of the deadly COVID-19 indicated that “all elective surgeries have been suspended except Caesarean sections, all out-patient(OPD) clinics have been closed down until further notice, all clinical meetings and seminars have been suspended and all clinical rotations and attachments by all categories of students have been suspended.”

However, the measures do not affect the provision of “emergency services at all the emergency operational areas of the hospital. Consequently, the Accident and Emergency Centre, Family Medicine Directorate (Polyclinic) and the Paediatric Emergency Unit shall continue to offer emergency services. The Labour Wards and Baby Unit (MBU) shall continue to offer normal services."

KATH, however, advised the public to “stop using Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a thoroughfare in their own interest.”