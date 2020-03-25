2 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Dada Hafco strongly believes that the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is a coronavirus transmission ground for all persons returning to Ghana after the President’s compulsory quarantine was instituted on Sunday, 22nd March, 2020.

Speaking in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with DJ Advicer, Dada Hafco who is currently quarantined at the Accra City Hotel had this to say, “When we got to the KIA and saw what was happening, I said to myself even if we didn’t have the coronavirus, people might be infected by the time we leave here.”

According to the ‘Y3 bewu nti’ singer who returned to the country on Sunday, the entire process passengers from the United Kingdom were taken through on Sunday was a hectic and chaotic one.

“After the screening by the immigration service, we were all asked to move to the arrival hall and sat there for about 2 hours because the busing arrangement was being made. Though the seats were arranged with spaces in between, the number of people at the arrival hall was a huge one. With people moving back and forth with their luggage looking for their seats, it was not safe.”

He further noted that another instance where the virus could’ve been possibly transmitted was when the buses arrived and people rushed to get on board. From his account, though the buses carting them to their hotels took a maximum of 25 passengers per bus, passengers from KLM and British Airways rushed to get on the buses and the human contact made during that period alone could have led to a lot more people contracting the virus.

“At the ‘rush hour’ Sammy Baah (Sammy Flex) and I had to distance ourselves from the others and waited patiently to board the bus when it was our turn but the sickness can be gotten at the airport,” he reiterated.

Dada Hafco further recommended to the authorities to make sure that if measures are being out in place to prevent any other imported cases of the coronavirus, then they should be done the right way.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo in his third address to the nation on the coronavirus outbreak in the country gave an executive directive which required the mandatory quarantine and testing of all persons arriving in Ghana from Sunday, March 22nd, 2020.