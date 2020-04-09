1 hour ago

Efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in Hwidiem, a small community in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region have been boosted with the presentation of covid-19 prevention items to residents within the town.

The items included 200 hand sanitizers, 15 Veronica buckets, 15 pieces of tissue and liquid soaps.

The CEO of KnB Company Ghana, Mr Enock Osarfo Asiedu presenting the items on behalf of the group Chairman, Nana Amo Kantinkrau said, the donation was part of the corporate social responsibility of the company and was geared towards the prevention of the spread of the novel virus in the community.

Hon Asiedu while presenting the items, took the opportunity to urge the public to follow all the precautionary measures announced by the Ghana Health Service including regular and proper handwashing, staying indoors, using hand sanitizers, etc.

He called on the public to respect the president’s ‘stay at home order’ as unnecessary socializing could expose them to possible infection as well as heeding the call for all the precautions.

He promised the continued assistance of KnB Company in diverse ways to support the efforts at combating the epidemic in terms of items and called on all and sundry to join in the effort.

Source: Oppong Samuel, Contributor