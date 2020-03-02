1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to Suspend Official travels over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Ghanaians are in a state of Panic as neighboring Country in the sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria, has recorded its first coronavirus case.

A statement signed by the Minister of Health in Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire, explained that an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on February 25, 2020, was suspected to have contracted the disease.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says some countries have suspended sporting activities and it would be proper for Ghana to suspend its official travels until further notice.

He noted that the covid-19 epidemic is spreading and it would be disastrous if it gets to Ghana.

“The virus has gotten to Europe, Asia, London etc and so it will be sensible to restrict official travels, what at all are we going to do in these areas. What is the point, let us suspend official travels; maybe initially for three months and then look at it when it subsides…It would be in our own interest to do that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak called for President Akufo-Addo to be isolated and quarantined after his return from Norway.

He said this while speaking on the floor Parliament last Friday.

“…can my honorable friend confirmed whether upon the arrival of the President from his European tour he will be quarantined? Mr Speaker, I said so because of the………requires a 14 mandated period for quarantine, and the President has visited Norway which has recorded a case of Coronavirus…….it will be very important to know if the President will be quarantined when he is back from Norway,” he said.