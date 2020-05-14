1 hour ago

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt has hinted there will soon be another lockdown in the country.

Contributing to panel discussion on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt stated that looking at the rapid spread of the Coronavirus resulting in Ghana recording 5,127 cases, it is possible President Nana Akufo-Addo will announce another lockdown to contain the situation.

Kwesi Pratt also listed a number of factors that may inform the President's decision to issue a lockdown again.

According to him, looking at some Ghanaians not adhering to the preventive protocols to curb the disease, it will be prudent for the enforcement of a lockdown because that is the only way to safeguard the citizenry.

He said research has proven restricting human movements is the surest way to fight the pandemic and therefore from his observations about the behaviour of Ghanaians ''there could be a lockdown again...Maybe it won't be a national lockdown but for the epic centers, you have to lock down''.

Listen to his submissions below: