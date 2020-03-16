14 minutes ago

Students of the Ghana School of Law are boycotting lecturers over claims that management of the school has failed to put in place adequate precautionary measures over the outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement by the Students Reprehensive Council (SRC) said, “the SRC and the entire student body have not been satisfied by measures put in place by management to prevent an outbreak at the Ghana School of Law… Consequently, we have resolved to stay away from lectures.”

Jonathan Alua, the SRC President, however, urged the student body to stand together to boycott lectures to force management to put in place adequate measures to prevent a spread of the virus on campus.

He noted that many activities in the school expose students to contracting the virus, hence the need for management to step up efforts to protect them.

“Passing around microphones, sitting arrangements in class, washroom conditions, passing around attendance books, clocking in with the biometric register among others still present a significant problem. We are hopeful management will come up with measures that are reassuring and safe,” the statement stressed.

Source: Ghanaweb