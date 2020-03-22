1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to act even as they pray for divine intervention in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook address Sunday afternoon, the NDC flagbearer said he has put together a team of technical experts to augment the government’s efforts at controlling the spread of the deadly virus in Ghana.

“We must act even as we pray! I have made a firm commitment to support the authorities in whatever way possible, and whenever called upon, to combat this pandemic. Over the last week, I have forcefully, thanks to my Communications Team, led a public education drive that is promoting effectively the introduction, education and practice of the recommended WHO protocols aimed at helping stop the spread of the COVID-19.

“I have also already announced that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is committed to assisting government in this fight by availing all technical and logistical resources at our disposal. As evidence of our seriousness in that respect, we have assembled a technical team to guide our efforts and to lead the NDC’s response to the evolving situation. The team is an assembly of experts from the many fields that will be required to implement a national action plan on COVID-19.

Mr Mahama also declared support for President Akufo-Addo’s call for national prayer on Wednesday, March 25.

President Akufo-Addo in his third address to the nation Sunday asked that all Ghanaians, Christians and Muslims join to call on God to protect Ghana from the pandemic.

“Whiles we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday 25th march 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians, Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer.

“Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from the pandemic. I thank the men and women of God who prayed for the nation on Thursday and with the vice-president on Friday, for their interventions,” he said.