1 hour ago

A former Minister for Foreign Affairs under the John Dramni Mahama administration, Hannah Tetteh has called on governments in Africa to concentrate on the most vulnerable people in the fight against coronavirus.

According to her, it’s imperative that these people are given the most attention because clearly if there’s an outbreak, it could be from their end.

She made this known in a tweet commenting on the fight to contain the disease in Africa.

The former Awutu Senya Member of Parliament West Member of Parliament (MP) in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com said “While implementing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the continent let’s pay particular attention to the most vulnerable. People in informal settlements, refugee & IDP camps in order that the pandemic does not exacerbate the peace & security challenges we already have”.

Ghana will today at a Press Briefing outline plans it has for the vulnerable and homeless people in the country.

According to the Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison, there has been a research on the number of homeless people and government is ready to announce its plans on how to house them during this season of partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi and Tema.

Source: peacefmonline