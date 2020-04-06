2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced governments intention to procure local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as a means to intensify measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

In his regular televised addressed to the nation on Sunday [April 5, 2020], the president said, government is actively engaged with local manufacturing companies to assist them in the domestic production of PPEs, and “I am encouraged by the response from the Ghanaian private sector.”

He said, it has become necessary for the government to protect the lives of our frontline health workers, who are risking their lives every day to battle this virus.

“That is why Government is placing a high priority on the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for them,” he observed.

Akufo-Addo said, “This, notwithstanding, Government is aware that more needs to be done, especially in the face of the global shortage of PPEs...Domestic production of face masks, head covers, surgical scrubs and gowns will commence from Tuesday.”

Explaining measures that his government has put in place for the frontline workers, the president indicated that so far, 350,000 masks, 558,650 examination gloves, 1,000 reusable goggles, 20,000 cover-alls, 7,000 N-95 respirators, 500 waterproof gumboots, 2,000 reusable face shields, 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 10,000 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers and 500 shoe covers have been sent to the regional health directorates, for onward distribution to the district health directorates for use by our health workers in all the districts.

He added, “an insurance package, with an assured sum of GH¢350,000 for each health personnel and allied professional at the forefront of the fight, has been put in place, with a daily allowance of GH¢150 being paid to contact tracers.

“Government has also decided that all health workers will not pay taxes on their emoluments for the next three months [April, May and June.] Furthermore, all frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of 50% of their basic salary per month [March, April, May and June]. The March allowance will be paid alongside that of April.”

Ghanaweb