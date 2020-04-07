1 hour ago

Some residents, who defied lockdown directives issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo, will be put before court tomorrow, April 8, 2020.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

This follows corporal punishment meted out to offenders of the partial lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the residents, especially at Kasoa and some areas in Greater Kumasi, who gave flimsy excuses to security personnel, were asked to either clean the gutters or sweep.

But this measure is not deterrent enough, hence the decision to put the lockdown offenders before court.

If found guilty, the Information Minister said they will either be made to pay a fine of GH₵12,000 or serve a four-year- jail term.

He bemoaned why in spite of the risk people, who are not essential workers, still fancy moving out of their houses.

Mr Nkrumah appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the President’s directive to enable Ghana win the fight against the infectious virus.

