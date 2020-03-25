39 minutes ago

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on the government to lock down the country with immediate effect to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The GMA says only essential services such as food, water and medicine businesses should be allowed to operate.

“The lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike is a proven option backed by science and along with the other measures will ultimately be in our best interest.

“We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from the devastating effects of this pandemic,” the GMA said in a press statement released Wednesday.

Ghana has recorded 68 cases of COVID-19 with 2 deaths as at 25 March 2020.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Information Minister Mr Kojo Opong Nkrumah said the government has not considered a lockdown but all options are on the table