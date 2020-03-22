1 hour ago

Former President John Mahama has unveiled a team of technical experts to augments government’s efforts at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the former President, he is willing to avail himself for the campaign against the virus whenever he is called upon.

Below is the list of the technical experts announced by Mr. Mahama

1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assitant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)

2. Dr. Vida Yarkong (Ph.D in Interdisciplinary Medicine)

3. Dr. Prosper Akanbong- Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant.

4. Dr. Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association

5. Prosper Bani- Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa’s.

6. Dr. Ezanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor

7. Hon. Alex Segbefia: former minister of Health

8. Hon. Mintah Akando- Ranking member on committee of Heath

9. Prof. Margaret Kweku- UHAS

10. Dr.Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh – (Communications Specialist)

So far the coronavirus infections have hit 308,547 globally with 13,069 deaths. However, 95,829 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

Italy now the pandemic’s new epicentre has more than 53,000 recorded infections and more than 4,800 dead, and the rate of increase keeps growing, with more than half the cases and fatalities coming in the past week.

On Saturday, officials reported 793 additional deaths, by far the largest single-day increase so far. Italy has surpassed China as the country with the highest death toll, becoming the epicentre of a shifting pandemic.