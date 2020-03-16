2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Transport Ministry to work with transport associations to ensure high level of sanitation among drivers in the face of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 48 hours.

“The ministry of transport should work with the transport associations and ensure a high level of sanitation among drivers,” he said.

The President, in his address to the nation on the update of the virus, further urged other ministries to take precautionary measures in their day-to-day activities.

“Ministry of local government must ensure high level of sanitation at the market place. The ministry of local government should collaborate with MMDCs to improve hygienic conditions in the markets,” he said.

He further reiterated that supermarket, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs amongst others should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing of hands.