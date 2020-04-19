2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has demanded agents used in the distribution of food, water and other social protection items to be fair without partisan considerations.

The Caucus told a News conference at the Parliament House in Accra that it was in no way against the interventions, but pointed out that they must be fair, transparent to all the vulnerable in the affected communities.

Minority Chief Whip Mubarak Muntaka led the conference, addressed by several members in the caucus including Nii Lante Vanderpuije, MP for Odododiodio, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP Ablekuma South, Nobert Nogbey, MP for AShaiman, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Klottey Korley, Sophia Akuaku, MP for Obom-Domeabra, and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, MP for Ada.

It was partly in reaction to statement attributed to a broadcaster, Paul Adom Otchere accusing Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on television and partly on the perceived unfairness in the distribution of food to the vulnerable.

Alhaji Muntaka said the stance of Mr Adom Otchere constituted an “unwarranted attack” as they, members of the Minority took part in approving financial assistance from Parliament that government sought to assist the vulnerable in the wake of the pandemic.

He stressed that the disease did not know any party colours hence the House was unanimous in approving the financial assistance that government sought

The Minority Chief Whip recalled that his Side suggested a non-partisan committee to handle the distribution, but the practice is that the distribution has become partisan using the National Disaster Management Organization.

Members of the Minority at the conference registered their displeasure at the exercise stressing fairness in all aspects to the advantage of the vulnerable.