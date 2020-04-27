1 hour ago

Renowned comic actor, Clement Ashiteye, popularly known as Clemento Suarez has revealed that after he released his three (3)-minute hilarious video titled ‘ABCD of Coronavirus’, Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram gave him a financial reward as appreciation.

He made these revelations in an interview with Foster Romanus host ‘The Late Nite Celebrity Show’ on e.TV Ghana.

‘’When I released the video, Sam George watched the video and gave me some cash as a token of appreciation for the good work’’ he beamed.

‘’I was shocked when Sam George called me and gave me the money. What I do is for the people so I gave it back to help the society. I will not disclose the amount but Sam George gave me big money’’ he said.

Responding to the recent calls on celebrities to donate to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens he said:

‘’If you watch a show and paid for watching, don’t expect the celebrity to give you back the money because of hard times. Giving comes from the good heart, stop giving celebrities pressure. Sarkordie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Gloria Safo among others have been very generous in this season. Let’s appreciate them,’’ he said.

The comic actor who doesn’t want to be referred to as a stand-up comedian also spoke about the creative arts.

‘’I think generally everything is at a halt, but if you are a good planner by the time this is over you’re ready. Some are relying on virtual concerts, that is great too’’ he stated.

The ‘ABCD of Coronavirus’ released amid the COVID-19 scare and subsequent partial lockdown in Ghana was pregnant with education as it entreats the populace to adhere to the safety and preventive measures issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO),