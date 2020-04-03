1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has presented some essential items to some head porters at Old Fadama to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus disease, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The NDC National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, led a delegation to present the items, which included; bottled water, liquid soap, nose masks, food items, sanitizers, drinks and Veronica buckets.

He was assisted by some other national executives including; Mr Prosper Bani, Mr Peter Otokunor, the Secretary-General and Mr Alex Segbefia as well as regional executives like Chairman Ade Coker and his Vice and the Regional Zongo Caucus.

After the presentation, the delegation conducted some advocacy and awareness training for the recipients on COVID-19 and how to protect themselves against it.

Mr Ampofo told the recipients that their work could never be taken for granted and that their needs were a priority to the party.

He also admonished them to take particular care of themselves and take the issues of social distancing seriously.

The Member of Parliament for Old Fadama, Mr Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, was concerned that the community faced hardships and admonished them not to take things for granted, but comply with the public health directives and assured them that it would be over.

The donation followed an earlier one made by the Party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to the Ridge Hospital on Sunday 29th March 2020.

He presented 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets containing gloves, masks, coveralls, boots and 400 cartons of water to frontline health workers.

Source: peacefmonline