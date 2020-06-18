3 hours ago

Staff of NHIA are demanding the immediate shut down of their offices after some top executives tested positive for the deadly virus.

The staff who contacted Starr News say aside from the directive of preventing visitors from coming there and the lean staff directive, no effort is being made to find out how many more staff have contracted the virus.

A source who does not want to be named told Starr News “the CEO Dsane Selby has not shown leadership in the wake of her testing positive as she is yet to send official communication to us. She only came in last Wednesday and started issuing new directives and ordered that the main entrance and exit points must be shut to prevent outsiders from coming in.

“This has not been the case because those gates are always open until after 5 pm when most staff have left for their homes leaving some senior staff who would want to complete tasks late”.

The source added that “after issuing those directives the top executives left the office and have not returned only for us to hear that the CEO and some top executives have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19.”

The source further disclosed that the new directives on lean staff were sent to them on Wednesday evening.

“Now there is a new directive that each department must operate with a lean staff and this came this evening when most of us had left the office. The directive also directed that all staff with underlining health conditions must tell their superiors for the appropriate action to be taken”.

Starr News understands that there is growing fear among staff especially since some of the top executives got in contact with some staff.

The source said, “now we are scared because our bosses came in contact with some of us and we don’t who…so we are demanding that our offices be shut down and a mass testing is done on us to find out which of us has also contracted the virus”.