The Nigerian Government has announced the closure of both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja from Monday, March 23.

This is coming minutes after the FG confirmed an increase in the country's coronavirus cases from 12 to 22 on Saturday.

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said in a statement that domestic flight operations would continue normally in all airports in the country.

Nuhu stated that the 32-days closure would end on April 23, adding that emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.

He said the closure of international flight operations at the Lagos and Abuja airports are in addition to the three other international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt shut for flight operations on Saturday.

He said, “Further to our earlier letter on the restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday, 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to all international flights.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN); Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN); and Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday, 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.”