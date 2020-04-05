1 hour ago

Contrary to assertions and speculations about Coronavirus being spread by the emissions from 5G Technology, the National Communications Authority has debunked such linkages.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NCA urged the public to disregard the misleading videos and audios circulating on social media, describing them as misinformation.

Outlining the evolution of mobile technology in the country, the NCA explained that although 5G had not yet been introduced it would provide faster internet speed without health repercussions.

“The fifth-generation (5G) is the next generation of mobile technology which has not yet been deployed in Ghana. However, it promises significantly higher internet data speeds which will enable innovative products and services in agriculture, transportation, education, health, security and commerce.

All generations of mobile cellular technology (1G, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G) operate on radio frequencies (RF). These frequencies are not visible, but they exist in the atmosphere; they are what enable radio and television stations to transmit news and information to us. They generate non-ionizing radiation which pose no harm to human beings,” a portion of the statement read.

In a bid to calm fears, they also averred that although there have been several years of research into the potential health risk associated with radiofrequency signals and telecommunication installations, the World Health Organisation has said there is no conclusive evidence to show exposure to such emissions had any unhealthy effects.

The NCA maintained that stringent measures have been put in place to protect Ghanaians from any such exposures.

“The NCA, as part of its consumer protection mandate, has established a Type Approval laboratory with test and measurement equipment for Radio Frequencies (RF), Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) and Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) (See attached pictures). The laboratory undertakes measurements to ascertain the safety of mobile devices (phones, tablets, etc) and field measurements of radiations from mobile base stations at frequencies below 6GHz which is the range of frequencies for 2G, 3G and 4G in Ghana. Future 5G deployments in Ghana will also utilize some frequencies below 6GHz as well as higher frequencies and within safe limits.”



They assured the public that emissions from the mobile telecommunication bases in Ghana are safe.

“The measurements taken by the NCA clearly indicate that the non-ionizing radiations from mobile base stations are even more stringent and safer than those set by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), which is the international body responsible for safe use of non-ionizing radiation,” they added.

There have been several debates on social media with many describing the phenomenon as a conspiracy theory.

Founder and leader of the Christ Embassy trended on Twitter after preaching and stressing that people desist and shun the 5G network since it was being used as a tool to propagate the Coronavirus.

