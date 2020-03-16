1 hour ago

The Deputy Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Perpetual Lomokie Akwada took to the principal streets of Accra to share face mask, sanitizers, wet wipes and gloves on Monday 16th of March, 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared them to market women, men and taxi and commercial drivers at texpo market at Spintex.

The kind gesture of the affable Deputy Youth Organizer was born out of the current outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic in other to create awareness and to help the market women curb the spread of the disease.

She further advised the market women to stay safe and wash their hands regularly with soap and running water.



Meanwhile President Akufo Addo has announced a ban on church related activities, mosques prayers and all other public gatherings.

He made this bold declaration Sunday evening, as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In his second national address on the Coronavirus update, President Akufo-Addo said; "all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended."

The ban will be in force for the "next four weeks".

Additionally, he said, though "private burials are permitted," the membership should be "limited to not more than 25 persons."

"Secondly, all Universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools (i.e private and public) will be closed Monday, 26th of March, 2020 till further notice," President Akufo-Addo stated.

