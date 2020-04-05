4 hours ago

Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the Party had initiated an urgent move to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth five million cedis to health facilities nationwide.

The PPE, which would be distributed equally to all the 275 constituencies alongside intensified public sensitizations with key stakeholders, is aimed at helping to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking in an interview with the media in Assin Fosu, he said the initiative was in tandem with government's unwavering determination to go all out to protect all citizens.

Mr Boadu gave a strong assurance that government will not trivialize the health and economic wellbeing of its people and stressed the urgent need for all political parties to join forces with the Government to contain the pandemic.

“They should disengage from politicizing all government efforts and rather collaborate effectively, particularly at this period of partial lockdown and its dire implications on the economy”.

Touching on reliable sources of fund to support the fight, Mr Boadu assured that government was exploring all internal and external revenue sources to raise the needed funds.

"The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will go all out to implement well-thought-out preventative measures while exploring all revenue sources in its bid to contain the spread of the pandemic."

"If it becomes necessary to tap into the heritage fund among other financial rearrangements, Government will not hesitate to act accordingly to protect its citizens," he noted.

Allaying the fears of Ghanaians, the NPP General Secretary noted that all the detected cases of the disease were largely imported, emphasizing the need for the people not to panic, but ensure that they adhered religiously to the President's directives and follow the instruction of handwashing with soap under running water seriously.

The good news according to him was that the decision to undertake the mandatory quarantine has made an impact because without that, all the confirmed cases would have slipped through and infected others.

He states that field officers, epidemiologists and communication health nurses had been trained to undertake contact tracing to test people.

He urged Ghanaians to assist health officials to identify persons who might be horizontally spreading the virus in the country and protect the population.

Mr Boasu appealed to those who had been quarantined and their families to cooperate and bear with the situation as it was in their own interest and general good of the country.

Also, it was significant that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) collaborated with traditional and religious leaders and security agencies in their respective jurisdictions to ensure that the general public adhered to all directives.

Source: peacefmonline