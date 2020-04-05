3 hours ago

The National Youth Authority (NYA) as part of its ‘Covid 19 Youth Campaign’ has donated assorted essential medical equipment to the Ministry of Health (MoH) in support of Ghana’s efforts at combating the Coronavirus pandemic.

The CEO of the NYA Sylvester Tetteh together with the NYA Board Chairperson Francisca Oteng Mensah, Deputy CEO of NYA Nelson Owusu Ansah, Board member of the NYA Henry Nana Boakye and some directors of the NYA presented the essential items to the MoH.

The items worth GHC700,000 included 200,000 gloves, 2,000 cardinal health PPEs, 1000 Re-usable PPEs, 400 Googles, 5,000 hand sanitizers amongst others.

The Health Minister together with his team and management were grateful to the National Youth Authority for timely support.

The NYA recently launched the ‘Covid-19 Youth Campaign’.

The authority is seeking to rally the Youth through this campaign in mobilizing the needed support for government’s fight against pandemic.