The Okere District Education Directorate has been shut down indefinitely after a staff tested Positive for Coronavirus.

The office was shut down upon advise by the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday.

All staff at the facility including the District Education Director have been asked to the self-quarantine pending release of their sample results.

A Senior Staff at the District Education Directorate reportedly contracted the virus from a close relation who tested positive in Accra.

A medical team has since taken samples of other staff in the Education Office. The office has been fumigated.

The case created apprehension among staff who were longing for a ration of duty at the office and possible closure until the results of the samples are released.

But the Okere District Education Director Comfort Appiah-Ofori insisted all staff must be at post.

The District Education Director explained to Starr News she was only adhering to advise by the District Health Director that the staff must be at post so they do not roam until the results are released.

But after Starr News Publication that decision has been reversed and the office has been closed down.

Okere is the latest to join the list of 22 out of 33 districts and Municipalities in the Eastern Region to record confirmed case of coronavirus.

Eastern Region recorded forty-five(45) new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in four (4) Municipalities on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, increasing the regional case count to 452.

Twenty-One (21) new cases were recorded in Lower Manya Krobo while 8 were recorded in Asuogyaman, Kwahu West and Okere recorded 15 and 1 confirmed cases respectively.

Total fatalities recorded in the region are 7.

Out of the 452 persons tested positive for Coronavirus,153 are health workers.

Ghana has recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19. This pushes the total national tally to 15,013, according to latest update by the Ghana Health Service’s on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The number of recoveries now stands at 11,078 while death toll at 95.