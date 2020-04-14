2 hours ago

South Africa on Monday repatriated over 60 of its stranded nationals, who want to return home from Accra, which is undergoing a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

They were seen off at the Kotoka International Airport by Madam Lulama Xingwana, the South African High Commissioner to Ghana.

Madam Xingwana said their nationals were in Ghana to execute some projects, which had ended, but they were caught up within the lockdown period of Accra; and the South African Government had to negotiate with the Government of Ghana, for them to be repatriated by a special flight back home.

She expressed her gratitude to the Government of Ghana for the support given.

She said upon arrival home, they would be made to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

GNA