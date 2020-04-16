18 minutes ago

Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, is in a "stable medical condition" after being diagnosed with Coronavirus, the Ghana Mission in UK and Ireland has indicated.

This was contained in a statement issued by the High Commission in London, where the Mission entreated all to be restrained in their utterances and avoid uninformed speculation about the health status of the High Commissioner.

“We wish to inform you that indeed the High Commissioner has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 and to assure all of you that he is in a stable condition,” the statement noted.

“We call on all to observe laid down protocols on the pandemic and to stay safe,” the statement observed.

“While thanking all well-wishers for the solidarity and warm wishes extended to the High Commissioner, we urge all of you to join us in praying for his recovery.”

Papa Owusu-Ankomah tested positive for the COVID-19 on Friday, April 10, 2020, and was sent to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a London hospital.

Unlike British PM Boris Johnson, who was also sent to an ICU with daily updates, about his health status, and especially why he was on "standard oxygen" in an ICU but not intubated, the Ghana High Commission has not been forthcoming with information.

Its press release dated 15 April 2020 on a plain Ghana Coat of Arms letterhead is not signed and has no reference number - but only a stamp.

Yet this is supposed to be a warning to wagging tongues to desist from wild speculation about the health of the affable former Sekondi MP and former Majority Leader in Parliament, who was also once attorney general.

If anything at all, this press release is a classic case of the wrong way to do PR, especially in an age of social media and citizen journalism.

Source: Ghanaweb