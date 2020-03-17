32 minutes ago

With the country currently facing challenging circumstances due to coronavirus, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has established that when it becomes necessary, parliament will move its sessions to the Accra International Conference Centre.

This according to him will allow adequate spacing and limit excessive body contacts among MPs.

In an interview with OkayFM, the majority leader said the idea to relocate to the Conference Centre will be considered if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

“We might resort to moving to the conference center. For now, it might not seem pressing but if the time comes and there is the need for us to do so, we might,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Parliament has decided to continue sitting to legislate and perform other duties expected of it despite the suspension of all public gatherings in response to the coronavirus scare.

The country has confirmed six cases of the COVID-19, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announcing measures to curb the spread, including suspension of public gatherings for four weeks and closure of universities, senior secondary and basic schools indefinitely.

The ban, according to the president, forms part of precautionary measures to fight the virus and prevent any more spread after the 6 confirmed cases in Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb.com