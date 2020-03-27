2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service is already anticipating a lockdown of some major cities in Ghana due to the increasing spate of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Service has put in place a deployment strategy for a lockdown if it is announced by government.

A letter issued by the Director-General in charge of Operations, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Pepra, and sent to all regional commanders gave details about the deployment.

It said the lockdown will be partial to full in some parts of the country, particularly Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.

The enforcement of the lockdown strategy will be undertaken in a joint internal security operation with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), DCOP Boadu-Pepra stated.

“In line with the deployment strategy of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Service will foremost lay emphasis on enforcing the lockdown directives to the letter.

“Furthermore, the GPS will continue to strengthen its role in strictly enforcing mandatory and self-quarantine guidelines in coordination with the GHS as required.”

Among the tasks and responsibilities will be a 24/7 roadblocks and checkpoints to ensure compliance.

The police shall arrest and detain all offenders, the letter said.

All directorates within the Service have been alerted as personnel will join this operation.

The Director of Police Hospital, for instance, is to release 100 medical corps including doctors and paramedics for the exercise in affected areas.

The entire operation will be monitored by the National Joint Operations Centre (JOC), which will be under the direction of Chief Superintendent Raymond Adofiem.

ACP Kwesi Ofori will be in charge of coordination and deployment in Accra.

