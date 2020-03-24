1 hour ago

A reputable man of God, Archbishop Schambach Amaniampong, has advised Ghanaians to stay humble as they pray against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, lest their prayers be in vain.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Nsem Pii, on day 5 of the special 7-day fasting and prayers, he acknowledged that it is a good thing that the president declared Wednesday, 25th March 2020, a national day of fasting and prayer so that Ghanains remember their God in these times. However, amidst all the prayer, it is important that one stays humble.

Archbishop said, “we need to learn from what is happening. We need to be humble. Politicians be humble, you only got the position of an MP and you have a macho man. Today, you don’t let that macho man follow you because everyone is afraid of touching somebody”.

“President, be humble. With all these happenings, your biggest solution is that we all fast and pray to God because we know in the end, He is the only one who can save our country”, he added.

Archbishop Amaniampong preached that “as said by the Bible, if a country cries out to God in all humility, they will be saved. Hence, if Ghanaians should come together as a nation on Wednesday, to fast and pray to God against the Covid-19 disease, may we all be humbled so that our prayers can reach the Father in Heaven”.

