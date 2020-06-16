2 hours ago

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has denied claims that the coronavirus death figures recorded in the country have been massaged.

His reaction follows comments by some civil societies that officials of government in charge of the management of COVID-19 information have not been truthful with Ghanaians in that regard.

Addressing participants at the ministry of health’s press briefing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Dr. Nsiah-Asare maintained that government is not massaging the COVID-19 death toll.

“We do not generate any figures from the policy level. The presidential task force and for that matter the presidency, doesn’t generate any figures. There is an implementing agency so this COVID-19 fight is led by Ghana Health Service, the teaching hospitals, and the Ministry of Health.

“The presidency does not generate the figures. We see the figures just as you are seeing today, and we then use the figures to plan and monitor our situation,” he explained.

As at now, Ghana has recorded 229 new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 12,193, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

The new cases were recorded in nine regions. The Ashanti Region is said to have recorded the highest number of new cases.

The country has also recorded 104 new recoveries, bringing the recoveries to 4,326. The death toll now stands at 58.