President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, June 28, 2020, will update Ghanaians on measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The address which will be airing at 8:00 pm on www.ghanaweb.com and other media outlets will be the 13th time the president has addressed the nation on the subject since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe in December 2019.

In his last address made a week ago on June 21, 2020, the president announced the reopening of schools for final year senior high school students which came after the reopening of schools for final year tertiary students a week before.

The president is tonight expected to also announce the reopening of schools for final-year junior high school students on Monday, June 29, 2020, as well as announce further measures aimed at easing the restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.