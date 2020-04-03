2 hours ago

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Thursday a new measure restricting public movement by gender in a bid to halt the spread of the Coronavirus.

In his address to the nation, he said men will only be allowed to leave their homes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while women are authorised to step outdoors on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No one is allowed out on Sundays.

He said the restrictions would apply until April 12, the original end date to a lockdown he imposed on March 16.

"We have 10 days left, let's make this extra effort to control this disease," said Vizcarra.

President Vizcarra also explained that the new measure aims to reduce by half the number of people circulating in public at any one time and said that the restrictions will not apply to people employed in essential services, such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, and hospitals.

"The (existing) control measures have given good results, but not what was hoped for," said Vizcarra.

Vizcarra also disclosed that that security forces tasked with patrolling the streets have been told to be respectful toward the gender identities of homosexual and transgender people.

"The armed forces and police have been instructed not to have homophobic attitudes," said the president.

As on Thursday, Peru had recorded more 1,400 coronavirus cases and 55 deaths.