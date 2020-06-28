4 hours ago

Peter Okoye, the other half of the defunct music group (P-Square) also known as Mr. P has disclosed that himself, wife, Lola Okoye, daughter, Aliona and two of their domestic staff have tested positive for the deadly COVID 19.

Kemi Filani News reports that Peter Okoye made the revelation moments ago on Instagram via a series of videos.

In his narration, Peter Okoye disclosed that he was first to be diagnosed with the virus three weeks ago while his daughter, Aliona caught the virus a week later.

He added that his wife, Lola, caught the virus in an attempt to take care of their daughter.

Peter, however, ended his narration on a good note by stating that everyone who contracted the virus in his family has recovered.

He, however, urged all his fans to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Rita Dominic, Kemi Adetiba and others have sent him goodwill messages.

“Wow.. sending you and the fam love and light” Actress Rita Dominic posted.

Actress Nancy Isime wrote “Oh wow! Glad you and your family are better. Keep staying safe”

While DJ Switch wrote “uys this thing is real… Please don’t play! When I saw them … HM, no one would wish their enemies this! Everything is worse… I’m so happy you guys are good… Now let’s get back to work! #prodigal you are grace filled! Grateful your story ended with a good result"