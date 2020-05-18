2 hours ago

Some students of the University of Ghana, Legon, have launched a petition aimed at compelling the management of the school to refund to them, part of their 2019/2020 tuition and residential fees.

They argue that those fees entitled them to physically being in the presence of their lecturers for lessons and academic instructions, a situation which has changed following the outbreak of COVID-19, which has, so far killed 29 of the 5,735 confirmed cases since Ghana detected her first two cases on March 12.

The students have been having virtual lectures since President Nana Akufo-Addo declared that all schools be closed as part of measures in dealing with the pandemic.

Lead petitioners Kojo Danquah and Sampson Tagbor further noted that the students, at the time of registering, were entitled to direct access to the university’s well-equipped libraries, science and computer labs, Wi-fi, sports fields, among others, which is no more the case, as a result of the pandemic measures.

The two lead petitioners are rallying their fellow students to sign the petition to push for the fee refund.

“By providing your details below, you are assisting the petitioners to make a strong case to the university management and relevant stakeholders to consider refunding part of fees paid for the 2019/2020 academic year (specifically, this second semester)”, the petition said.