53 minutes ago

Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has blamed the rising numbers in the COVID-19 cases on the public.

According to him, members of the public have willfully refused to obey the safety protocols announced by the government as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, he says there is no cause for alarm as the government has put in enough measures to take care of the rising numbers.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that members of the public especially public transport drivers and the passengers are the most offenders as they have refused to adhere to simple safety instructions.

The government will soon start to prosecute offenders who simply refuse to carry common safety nose masks as they go out to engage in their daily activities.

He has however asked members of the public not to worry about the rising numbers of the positive cases as the government is working to ensure that it reduces, but members of the public should cooperate with the government.

Touching on the shortage of PPEs, he explained that there is a shortage of PPEs worldwide but an order government made will arrive in the country this week.

He explained that the government acknowledges the contributions of the health professionals and that government will do everything to protect them.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an additional 283 Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,638.

The number of people who have recovered has also increased from 3,189 to 3,636.

The update also included four more deaths from the disease, which brings the number of fatalities to 44.

These figures leave the number of active cases of the global pandemic in Ghana at 5, 958.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been eased by the government with the communication strategy changing from Stay Home to Stay Alert.

Watch video below.