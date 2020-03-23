1 hour ago

There have been mixed reactions to Rwanda's nationwide lockdown that started on Sunday, the first of its kind in the continent.

Measures imposed by the government include closure of all border points, restriction of movements outside homes and closure of shops, markets and bars.

Also, all employees have been ordered to work from home, while Rwandans returning from abroad must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 19 cases, the highest in the East African region.

On social media, some citizens have supported the measures saying they are necessary to control the spread of the virus. Critics say they were sudden and will negatively affect many people's lives.

Millions of Rwandans who rely on jobs which pay per day will be the hardest hit by the lockdown.

The restrictions will be in force for an initial two-week period and are subject to review, according to a statement by the prime minister's office

