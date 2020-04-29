2 hours ago

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Health Committee of Parliament, Kuganab-Lem Robert Baba has described the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, as unfit for the position he occupies.

According to Kuganab-Lem Robert, the Health Minister has displayed gross incompetence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana and must be removed from office by President Akufo-Addo.

“The Health Minister is certainly not cut for the job…those who appointed him know that he is not cut for the job. The issue today is not about building hospitals, the agenda today is an emergency and so he should not waste taxpayers’ resources on press conferences it is useless. Whatever he does today must be geared towards the problems today and the problem today is to halt the spread so that the normal Ghanaian will not be infected, that is what he was elected to do,” Kuganab-Lem Robert told Morning Starr host Francis Abban on the orning Starr Wednesday.

Mr Agyemang Manu, on Tuesday, stated that the government has not abandoned any health infrastructural facilities begun by the previous government.

At a press briefing on April 28, 2020, Mr Manu explained that some projects were abandoned even before the NPP government assumed office due to former government’s refusal to renew Letters of Credit for contractors to access funds to continue with the projects.

“As early as first quarter 2017, I wrote a letter to the Finance Minister to actually renew the expired Letter of Credit (LC) to enable the contractor to have access to funding to work on the project. The previous government for some reason refused to renew the LC to enable the contractor access funding as far back as July 2016 so the projects were abandoned before we assumed office. The only one out of the four that has been completed and in use is at Dodowa. Others are at various stages of completion,” the minister explained.

But Kuganab-Lem Robert who is also the MP for Binduri told host Francis Abban that the explanations by the Minister are laughable and unfortunate.

“What have they been using the tax money they collect for…are they not looking for money to pay people in the Jubilee House…what sort of childish explanations are these. Ghana is a serious country, it cannot be managed by unserious people because this is childish to say that Mahama never got money and that is why the hospitals are lying idle, this is childish, go tell that to the marines.