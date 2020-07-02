2 hours ago

A Statesman Nana Kodua Kesse II, has described as reckless the compilation of the new Voters’ register amid raging Coronavirus pandemic.

The former Council of State Member believes the Electoral Commission should have placed the health of Ghanaians above parochial political interest by listening to advise of various groups including Chiefs to abandon the belated compilation exercise.

Nana Kodua Kesse II who is the Oyokohene and Adontenhene of New Juaben Traditional Area said though the Electoral Commission has put in place basic preventive measures at registration centers, it is being flouted in many areas adding that the registration exercise which has triggered a lot of movements and contacts in the country could increase the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

“The good people of Ghana spoke calling on the EC to suspend the compilation of the New Voters’ Register since its implementation would increase the spread of Coronavirus but the EC didn’t listen. I think it is a rash decision where we are sacrificing lives of Ghanaians for Political power. We are endangering the health of Millions of Ghanaians. The nose mask we know protects little”.

COVID-19 deaths in Ghana now stand at 117 with 4,467 active cases and 13,550 recoveries, the Ghana Health Service has announced on Wednesday night. The development means five more persons have died from the last count. Total confirmed cases are 18,134.

The Statesman believe the Supreme Court having ignored all these dangers and even upheld the exclusion of old Voters ID card as a requirement of proof of citizens identity, the only opportunity for Ghanaians to defend their citizenship is to defy the odds but with caution to register in their numbers to express their disdain to abuse of power.