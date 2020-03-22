1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Executive in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region have on behalf of Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency donated handwashing Kits to the Salaga government hospital on Thursday 19th March, 2020 as part of the Parliamentary candidate's commitment and support in fighting Coronavirus virus.

This follows the directive of former President John Dramani Mahama and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) entreating all the NDC members to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The items included water containers and liquid soaps which are placed at designated places in the hospital for patients, visitors, hospital staff and all other stakeholders who visit the hospital to wash their hands as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The items were received by the Salaga hospital Administrator and her team.

They applauded Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah for her good gesture and good leadership and implored other stakeholders to emulate Hajia’s example and assist the hospital at this difficult time.

Source: nkilgifmonline