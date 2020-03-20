3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, on Friday, 20 March 2020 wore a face mask to steer affairs in Parliament as part of his move to fight and prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Accra 100.5FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, Richard Appiah Sarpong, reported that the Speaker asked all members of parliament to do same to help control the spread of the virus.

Ghana has so far recorded 16 cases of Coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Prof Oquaye also ordered that all staff of parliament who recently travelled to coronavirus infected countries must self-quarantine.

“This self-isolation is very important and every member must adopt it,” Prof Oquaye said.

On Thursday, 19 March 2020, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, appealed to the leadership of parliament to suspend parliament.

He said the sitting arrangement in the chamber is too close and that puts the lawmakers at a high risk of contracting the virus, that is, if a member unknowingly gets infected.

Mr Agyapong explained that the MPs will use their long break to do parliamentary duties after the infection has been totally eradicated in the country.