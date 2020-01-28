3 hours ago

The Director of Operations for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has called on the ruling govenrment to restrict Chinese nationals from coming into the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

There is currently an outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.

Over the weekend, there was a reported case of a Coronavirus patient in Cote D'Ivoire.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has announced stringent measures and scrutiny for visitors entering into the country from China and its neighbouring countries.

Nana Ofori feels there should be an embargo preventing visitors from China and its neighbouring countries in Asia from visiting Ghana.

"If this outbreak occurs in our villages, how will we deal with this issue especially with these Chinese nationals in our midst? Their citizens are flying into Ghana every now and then, and so what are we doing to prevent this epidemic. How come we can’t stop the Chinese from coming into our country so that when they lift their quarantine then we also lift our embargo. It is time we consider lives of Ghanaian as worth protecting...We must deal with this situation…Prevention is better than cure," he said on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'