1 hour ago

Ranking member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for suspending foreign travels for all public officials due to the life-threatening Coronavirus outbreak.

The President, on Tuesday, suspended temporarily all foreign travels for all public officials, as part of measures being taken by the government to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

A circular issued by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and addressed to all sector Ministers and their deputies, Regional Ministers and their deputies, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, and all Heads of Government Agencies, stressed that only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and, thereafter, approved.

It will be recalled that, at the 63rd Independence Day Celebration, in Kumasi, on 6th March 2020, President Akufo-Addo admonished Ghanaians to stop shaking hands completely, and cover their mouths when their cough and sneeze to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Describing the disease as a medical crisis that is bringing in its wake deaths and economic difficulties, and is spreading fear and panic throughout the world, President Akufo-Addo revealed that in the early days of the outbreak, he constituted, on 7th February, a high-powered emergency response team to handle the crisis.

Commenting on the President’s directive relating to the Coronavirus which is spreading like wildfire, the NDC Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency said the directive, though good, is not enough to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.

“We need to have the assurance from the government so all the citizens will be at peace. We must get to a level where even if there is an outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, Ghanaians will have the assurance that the government can address it and that there is no cause for alarm; that is where we want to get to.

“As for the directive, I don’t have any problem with it, but as to whether or not we will adhere to the directives is another challenge because people can travel unannounced and so it is the responsibility of the government to stamp its feet on the ground to ensure that the country is protected against the outbreak of the coronavirus,” he stated.

He, however, urged all those who have roles to play to ensure the safety of the entire country by sticking to their core mandate.

Source: peacefmonline.com