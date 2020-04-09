1 hour ago

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako says the world will not be the same again after the COVID-19 pandemic is dealt with.

Millions of people across the globe have been infected by the virus with thousands of deaths recorded while a larger population has also recovered from the infections.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has struck all continents of the world except Antarctica.

Ghana’s current case of COVID-19 stands at 313 with 6 deaths.

A statement issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the "enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases."

The statement on the latest update indicates that "as at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1)."

"A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115," the GHS statement read.

Touching on the pandemic in the country, Kweku Baako said the virus has taught the nation and world leaders a great lesson.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on “Kokrokoo’’ on Peace FM, he posited that “this world will never be the same again. We will learn. Not just Ghana; the whole world will never be the same again...We’re fighting an invisible enemy. Nuclear weapons have all become useless’’.