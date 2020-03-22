25 minutes ago

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chastised persons seeking to make political capital out of the coronavirus outbreak.

To the NDC Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, the coronavirus pandemic is not an issue to be trifled with nor politicized, since it is a matter of exigent nature.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is one of the renowned politicians in the country who has reportedly sought to engage in politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, in a recent interview described President Akufo-Addo’s ban on public gatherings as an attempt to rig the 2020 elections.

“This whole announcement of emergency ban, emergency here, stopping this gathering, stopping that gathering, in my view, on the surface, it will appear to the world that the president is acting to deal with the COVID-19 and so on,” he indicated.

Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, JJ as he is popularly called added: “This is not the time to be talking about elections; it’s the time to be talking about saving human life; it’s a life and death situation.”

Watch video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com