2 hours ago

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has cautioned Ghanaians to consider themselves responsible water consumers, as she believes there are still many hidden ways people waste or misuse water every day, often without realizing it.

Her comments come after President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that government has absorded the water bill for all Ghanaians for the next three months as part measures taken to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking exclusively on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program Monday, Cecilia Dapaa said saving water in the garden is just as important as in the home and cautioned people especially gardeners to desist from any such acts that will cause water wastage in this period of COVID-19 crises.

"We beg of you, this is not the time for water wastage or watering your gardens. Now that the rains are about to start, all of you should stop watering your gardens", she told host, Kwame Sefa Kayi as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

She also warned against using plenty of water during car washing at homes as according to g to her, "we don't want to get to a point where we'll place a ban on the washing of cars and all such activities due to scarcity of water".

Meanwhile, some 400,000 Ghanaians in vulnerable communities within the lockdown areas, thus, Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi, will be given packed foods and cooked meals to relief them from hardships.

This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on Sunday, 5 April 2020.