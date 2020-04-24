19 minutes ago

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Nyamekye, says the Three-day fasting and prayer declared by the Christian Council and Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council (GPCC) is important for economic restoration.

Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council (GPCC) announced a three-day fasting and Prayer for all Christians in Ghana to intercede for the Country as it fights the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued Sunday, April 19, 2020, and signed by President of GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso said the three-day the fasting will start from 6:00am to 6:00pm from Friday April 24, 2020 to Sunday, April 26, 2020

“Churches currently holding virtual Church Services should please bring this to the notice of their members. Details of the program will be communicated members by the close of day on Monday, 20th April 2020. This move is to mobilize the entire Ghanaian Christian Community in fasting and prayer for the entire world using Ghana as a point of contact. Get involved,” the statement added,

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, “Ghana Nie” with host Nana Owusu Nkrumah, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), and Executive member for GPCC, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said the fasting and prayer is important for economic restoration.

According to the man of God, the fasting and prayers themed, “Oh God heal our land” will go a long way to heal Ghana in all aspects.

“Healing comes in many forms… we are calling on God to heal Ghana from the Covid 19 pandemic as well as the economy of the country. People are down emotionally after employers laid off workers over their inability to pay them. Such persons need to be healed financially. We are optimistic that the fasting and prayer will go a long way to also restore Ghana’s economy,” he said.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye also called on Christians to participate in the spiritual exercise and cry unto God to prevent the pandemic from plunging the country into health crises.

Ghana’s coronavirus cases stand at 1154 with 9 deaths and 120 recoveries.