Ghanaian Pharmaceutical conglomerate, Tobinco group in an effort to assist government’s combat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) among other essentials worth GH¢251,000 to the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The essentials included 300 gallons of hand sanitisers, 12,000 packets of vitamin C tablets, 7,500 packets of Zinvite capsules, 4,800 packets of glutamine, 1,000 pieces of facemasks, 1000 boxes of disposal gloves and 30 Veronica buckets.

With the case count of infected persons rising to 136, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) data update yesterday, multiple agencies and individuals are racing to shoulder some of the government’s burden.

Presenting the items, Group Chair of Tobinco, Samuel Amo Tobbin, stated that as an established pharmaceutical brand in Ghana and across the West African sub-region, they deemed it a corporate social responsibility to support the government in their cause.

“It is our duty to support government in their battle against the COVID-19. I’m urging other corporate bodies to extend a helping hand to government as they battle to slow the spread and eventually eradicate the virus.”

He added that his organisation will expand their reach beyond the regional capitals to include the rural sector where they were most vulnerable.

Mr Tobbin entreated Ghanaians to continue following the precautionary guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) including social distancing, regular usage of hand sanitisers and checking with health professionals when they noticed COVID-19 related symptoms.

Appreciating the gesture, Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said that the received items would be distributed to personnel on the frontlines as soon as they possible.

He stated that in these times the generosity of Ghanaians was much needed as they were the only ones you could turn the since each nation was struggling to deal with the pandemic on their own.

Mr Agyeman-Manu disclosed that government had procured massive equipments and items for distribution and were mobilizing health workers across the country with the right logistics to deal with the pandemic.

At the same event, bulk printing group, E-TANG group presented 2,400 facemasks valued at GH¢8,200 whilst cosmetic group, Ghandour also presented 120 boxes of hand sanitisrs.