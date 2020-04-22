2 hours ago

A further 763 people have died with coronavirus across UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus as of 17:00 BST on Tuesday, government figures show.

It takes the total number to 18,100.

These figures do not include deaths in the community, in places such as care homes.

In England, daily figures show a further 665 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospitals. The NHS England update takes the total to 16,272.

In Scotland, latest figures released earlier showed the daily death toll increased by 77, taking the total number of hospital deaths to 1,062.

In Wales, another 15 hospital deaths have been reported, taking the total number to 624.

Wednesday's update has not yet been released for Northern Ireland.

