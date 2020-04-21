1 hour ago

Oxford University researchers will begin human trials of a potential vaccine on Thursday, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

United Kingdom (UK) reports 823 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals, following post-weekend dip in Monday’s figure

Infections in London peaked a week ago and are now falling but cases in the rest of UK remain high, officials say.

Pandemic could almost double number of people suffering acute hunger, UN World Food Programme says.

Number of cases passes 2.5m worldwide with more than 171,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.