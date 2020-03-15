2 hours ago

The University of Ghana has suspended lectures for graduate students following the confirmation of cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

In a memo, the executive council of the university said: “All lectures have been suspended by the executive council of the university until further notice. We encourage all students to be safe and take the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected by the Covid-19 virus”.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded four more new cases of the novel coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six.

Two of the individuals returned to the country from the United States last week, the director of public health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Badu Sarkodie stated at a press briefing in Accra Sunday.

He also disclosed that among the two other new cases which to light on Saturday is a student of a university who had been in contact with 12 people.

The other is a resident in Obuasi in the Ashanti region. Dr. Badu Sakordie noted all the six cases are in stable condition and are being monitored.

The government has also announced a total travel ban for passengers who have been to countries where over 200 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, confirmed two cases of the deadly virus. One of the infected persons is a Norwegian diplomat in Ghana, while the other is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey.

So far the Coronavirus scourge has infected over 125, 000 people globally killing over 5000 people. However, over 60,000 people have also recovered from the infection.

Below is the travel advisory issued by government

TRAVEL ADVISORY

1. All travel to Ghana is strongly discouraged until further notice.

2. Any traveller, except for Ghanaian citizens, coming from or who has been to a country, that has recorded at least 200 cases of Covid-19 within the last 14 days, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian Jurisdiction. Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark. Border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction.

3. There will be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Guidelines for self-quarantine will be availed at the various ports of entry.

Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities.

4. Any admissible traveller, who exhibits symptoms of Covid-19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

Below is the full statement from management of the University of Ghana

Source: starrfm.com.gh