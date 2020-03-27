22 minutes ago

305 American citizens in Ghana have been repatriated by the U.S. Embassy in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise took place on Wednesday, 25th March 2020.

The Embassy in a health alert on its website, stated that it received adequate support from the government of Ghana for the exercise.

“On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the U.S. Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States.”

The Embassy assured it will continue to work with the U.S. government agencies in the United States and the Ghana government to provide the needed assistance to American citizens in the country.

“If and when additional flights become available, the Embassy will provide instructions to American citizens in Ghana through the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), the U.S. Embassy website and social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.” The alert further stated.

As at 12pm Friday 27th March 2020, Ghana had recorded 136 cases of the pandemic with one recovery and 3 deaths. Another person is reported to be in critical condition.

The United States of America is currently the country with the highest number of known cases of the pandemic of over 82,000 cases. The country has recorded 1,195 deaths.

Globally 552,943 coronavirus cases had been confirmed by 12pm on Friday with 25,045 deaths and 128,706 recoveries.

Source: Ghanaweb